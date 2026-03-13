Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 82.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,624 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 45,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,958,061.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,013.99. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $395,455.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 73,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,503.20. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,431 shares of company stock worth $9,715,996. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $39.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.94%.The company had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNO Financial Group

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana?based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health?related expenses. The company serves middle?income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

Featured Articles

