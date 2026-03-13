Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives $279.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.00.

A number of analysts have commented on CBOE shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $290.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $200.88 and a 52-week high of $305.68.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.59 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,128,328.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,726.27. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.79, for a total transaction of $72,611.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 410 shares in the company, valued at $120,043.90. The trade was a 37.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,981. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 288,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and listing services. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment provides pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services.

