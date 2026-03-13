Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$30.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$34.25 to C$28.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$39.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$40.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.38.

Aecon Group Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$39.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.17. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.21 and a 12-month high of C$42.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 285.07, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.3793321 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects. Aecon generates the majority of its revenue from the Construction segment.

