Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,057,340 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the February 12th total of 2,661,057 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,328 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,172.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,328 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,172.4 days.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of AANNF opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA is a Luxembourg-based real estate investment and asset management company specializing in a diversified portfolio of office, residential, hotel and retail properties across Europe. The company focuses primarily on the German market, with assets in major economic centres such as Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Düsseldorf. By targeting high-quality properties in established business districts, Aroundtown aims to generate stable, long-term rental income and capital appreciation.

Founded in 2004, Aroundtown has grown through a combination of strategic acquisitions and development projects.

