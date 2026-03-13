MANE’s (NYSE:MANE) Quiet Period To End on March 16th

MANE’s (NYSE:MANE – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 16th. MANE had issued 15,077,647 shares in its IPO on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $256,319,999 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MANE in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MANE in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MANE in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised MANE to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MANE to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MANE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

NYSE MANE opened at $52.07 on Friday. MANE has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08.

MANE is a global manufacturer and supplier of flavors, fragrances and ingredients for the food, beverage, personal care, household and fine fragrance markets. Headquartered in France, the company develops and produces aromatic solutions that are used by consumer goods companies, food processors, perfumers and formulators seeking sensory impact, taste modulation and olfactory character for their products.

The company’s product portfolio includes savory and sweet flavor systems, beverage concentrates, natural extracts, essential oils, fragrance compounds, cosmetic ingredients and specialty functional solutions such as taste enhancers and odor masking agents.

