Comparing Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) & ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO)

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ParaZero Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A Spire Global 40.08% -80.89% -25.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Spire Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParaZero Technologies $930,000.00 N/A -$11.05 million N/A N/A Spire Global $110.45 million 3.25 -$102.82 million $0.38 28.50

ParaZero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spire Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of ParaZero Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ParaZero Technologies has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ParaZero Technologies and Spire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParaZero Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Spire Global 1 2 3 0 2.33

Spire Global has a consensus price target of $12.42, suggesting a potential upside of 14.65%. Given Spire Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than ParaZero Technologies.

Summary

Spire Global beats ParaZero Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParaZero Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir Mavic 3, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M350 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir M30 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir Parallel, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kiryat Ono, Israel.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, and space services industries. The company was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. Spire Global, Inc. is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for ParaZero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParaZero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.