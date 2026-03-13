Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 52.24%.The firm had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $811,276.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 257,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,845.70. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $480,592.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,291,815.04. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 69,042 shares of company stock worth $3,203,844 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 89.3% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.