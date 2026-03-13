Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BODI. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Beachbody from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Beachbody to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beachbody currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ BODI opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Beachbody has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $12.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beachbody by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Beachbody in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Beachbody in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Beachbody during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Beachbody by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Beachbody is a consumer-oriented health and fitness company based in Santa Monica, California. Founded in 1998 by Carl Daikeler and Jon Congdon, the company originally gained prominence through at-home workout programs distributed on DVD. Over time, Beachbody has transitioned much of its content delivery to a subscription-based digital platform, offering on-demand streaming of exercise routines, meal plans and wellness coaching.

The company’s portfolio includes a range of branded fitness programs—such as P90X, Insanity, 21 Day Fix and Body Beast—alongside nutrition and supplement products marketed under the Beachbody Nutrition brand.

