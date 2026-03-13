Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $199.22 Million Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,454,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,216,000. CoreWeave accounts for 2.4% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $8,066,200.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,922,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,738,461.80. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $21,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 248,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,055,493.04. This trade represents a 54.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,606,943 shares of company stock valued at $387,628,003 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWV. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion and a PE ratio of -24.96. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

