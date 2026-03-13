Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $199.22 Million Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,454,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,216,000. CoreWeave accounts for 2.4% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $8,066,200.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,922,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,738,461.80. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $21,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 248,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,055,493.04. This trade represents a 54.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,606,943 shares of company stock valued at $387,628,003 over the last ninety days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company rolled out flexible capacity offerings (Flex Reservations and Spot) aimed at lowering customer costs and increasing addressable demand — a product change investors see as revenue/cost-match enabling for production AI workloads. CoreWeave Introduces Flexible Capacity Plans to Accelerate AI Innovation
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership with PhysicsX to train and deploy large physics models highlights expansion into industrial AI and heavy-simulation workloads that require large-scale GPU capacity — supports diversification of demand beyond hyperscaler customers. CoreWeave PhysicsX Deal Highlights Industrial AI And Heavy Compute Potential
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the feed is inconsistent/zeroed out (appears to be a reporting artifact) — no clear signal from short-interest stats as published.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/independent pieces are revisiting CoreWeave’s large stated backlog vs. realistic addressable market; these deep-dive takes can influence medium-term expectations but are discussion-focused rather than immediate catalysts. CoreWeave’s $66B Backlog Meets A $30B Reality
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class actions and a wave of law-firm “lead plaintiff” reminders citing alleged misstatements about demand/operations — these suits increase legal and reputational risk and are likely a primary driver of investor concern. Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against CoreWeave, Inc. and Certain Officers – CRWV
- Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman and other firms flagged CoreWeave’s large Q4 loss (~$452M) and “soft guidance,” calling attention to execution/forecast risk amid the litigation — this amplifies downside risk to near-term earnings expectations. CRWV Alert: Hagens Berman Analyzes CoreWeave (CRWV) $452M Q4 Loss and Soft Guidance Amid Ongoing Securities Fraud Litigation
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider stock sales disclosed (Brannin Mcbee sold large blocks on March 9) — significant insider selling is often read negatively by the market even if sales are for diversification or tax reasons. SEC Form 4 — Insider Sales
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/market commentary warns of bearish patterns and persistent risks — such headlines can accelerate short-term selling pressure as momentum traders respond. CoreWeave stock price forms dreadful patterns as key risks persist
CoreWeave Stock Down 2.6%
NASDAQ CRWV opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion and a PE ratio of -24.96. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
