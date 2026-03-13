Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 60,157 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 572,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,157 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $77.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $307.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,003,220. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $836,860.50. Following the sale, the director owned 146,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,363.84. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,799 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,306. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Argus upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore upgraded Cisco Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported a beat?and?raise quarter with record Q2 revenue and EPS and strong AI momentum — AI orders from hyperscale/cloud customers jumped ~61% to $2.1B and management raised annual AI order expectations to north of $5B, underpinning medium?term growth prospects. Cisco Q2: The Valuation Makes No Sense

Cisco reported a beat?and?raise quarter with record Q2 revenue and EPS and strong AI momentum — AI orders from hyperscale/cloud customers jumped ~61% to $2.1B and management raised annual AI order expectations to north of $5B, underpinning medium?term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated AI infrastructure and security as strategic priorities in recent investor presentations, which supports upside from software and recurring revenue mix over time. Cisco Presents at Morgan Stanley

Management reiterated AI infrastructure and security as strategic priorities in recent investor presentations, which supports upside from software and recurring revenue mix over time. Neutral Sentiment: Data shows a reported jump to “0 shares” short interest for March (and 0 days to cover), which is likely a reporting anomaly and not actionable short?squeeze information at present.

Data shows a reported jump to “0 shares” short interest for March (and 0 days to cover), which is likely a reporting anomaly and not actionable short?squeeze information at present. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco continues non?market?moving corporate activity (training partnerships, ecosystem/AI ecosystem coverage) that support long?term demand but are unlikely to change near?term price action. Networking Academy Partnership

Cisco continues non?market?moving corporate activity (training partnerships, ecosystem/AI ecosystem coverage) that support long?term demand but are unlikely to change near?term price action. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, shares swung lower after earnings (reports of a ~9% drop post?earnings), suggesting investor concern about margins, near?term guidance, or profit taking. Shares Dropped After Earnings

Despite the beat, shares swung lower after earnings (reports of a ~9% drop post?earnings), suggesting investor concern about margins, near?term guidance, or profit taking. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and press note ongoing margin pressure related to higher memory costs and a hardware?heavy product mix — a headwind to near?term margin expansion even as AI demand rises. Margin Pressure Article

Analysts and press note ongoing margin pressure related to higher memory costs and a hardware?heavy product mix — a headwind to near?term margin expansion even as AI demand rises. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: SVP Maria Victoria Wong and EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya filed sales (small single?digit percentage reductions of their holdings), which can add to negative sentiment despite being modest in size. Wong Sale Subaiya Sale

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

