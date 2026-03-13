Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,276 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $22,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 103.7% during the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $598,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 65,231 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF this week:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $50.15 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $54.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.