Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF $ARKW

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Price Performance

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock opened at $127.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average of $153.00. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a one year low of $78.62 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.89.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Announces Dividend

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.3516 per share. This represents a yield of 155.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile. ARKW was launched on Sep 30, 2014 and is issued by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.