Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 271,985 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,985 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $25,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,477,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,638,000 after buying an additional 3,881,643 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,763,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 508.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,748,000 after buying an additional 653,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3,304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 637,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,763,000 after buying an additional 618,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $100.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.62. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $109.74.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

