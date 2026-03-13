Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 271,985 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,985 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $25,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,477,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,638,000 after buying an additional 3,881,643 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,763,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 508.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,748,000 after buying an additional 653,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3,304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 637,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,763,000 after buying an additional 618,690 shares during the last quarter.
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk (Middle East / Iran tensions) continues to underpin safe?haven demand for gold, keeping a floor under prices despite other headwinds. Gold & Silver Price Forecast: Iran Tensions Fuel Volatility
- Positive Sentiment: Rising interest in digital bullion — a large Tether Gold position (Antalpha) and profit-taking on that trade highlight continued demand for gold exposure outside traditional ETFs, which can support overall bullion interest. Antalpha moves to take $100 million profit on massive Tether Gold bet
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council notes structural resilience in gold supply/price dynamics, a medium?term bullish argument that supports allocations to gold-backed products like GLDM. Gold supply and price are extremely resistant to depletion
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?term trading commentary and intraday levels show mixed price action as traders weigh macro data and headlines; these technical updates guide active traders but are not decisive on direction alone. Gold Market Analysis for March 12
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports of mild price gains and pauses suggest episodic dip buying amid risk?off episodes; these intraday patterns can cause short-lived volatility in GLDM. Mild price gains in gold as market pauses
- Negative Sentiment: Technical analysis points to bearish patterns (bear flag / rising wedge breakdown and bearish flag formations) that analysts say could trigger further downside in spot gold — a direct negative for GLDM. Bear Flag Signals Further Weakness
- Negative Sentiment: Stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields — driven by renewed hawkish Fed bets and higher oil (inflation expectations) — are weighing on gold prices and are a key reason GLDM is under pressure today. Gold Retreats As Dollar Tests New Highs
- Negative Sentiment: Newsflow citing rising oil pushing inflation expectations higher has increased yields and dented bullion’s appeal as a non?yielding asset, contributing to selling pressure on gold. Gold Falls as Rising Oil Prices Spur Inflation Worries
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
