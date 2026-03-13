Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Faraday Copper had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 40,035.69%.

Faraday Copper Price Performance

Shares of FDY stock opened at C$5.08 on Friday. Faraday Copper has a 1-year low of C$0.72 and a 1-year high of C$5.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FDY. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Faraday Copper from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Ventum Financial upgraded Faraday Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Faraday Copper presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper is an exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with significant district scale exploration potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol “FDY”.

