BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.3077.

Several analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th.

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BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.07. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,041,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 240,251 shares in the company, valued at $15,635,535.08. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 17,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $1,133,303.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,561.47. The trade was a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 78,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,585 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Further Reading

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