Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) and Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Financial Contrast

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sysmex and Covalon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sysmex 0 1 1 0 2.50 Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sysmex and Covalon Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sysmex $3.34 billion 1.63 $357.79 million $0.48 18.06 Covalon Technologies $23.43 million 1.56 $1.47 million $0.02 66.00

Sysmex has higher revenue and earnings than Covalon Technologies. Sysmex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covalon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sysmex has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covalon Technologies has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sysmex and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sysmex 8.86% 9.27% 6.63% Covalon Technologies 3.08% 3.21% 2.76%

Summary

Sysmex beats Covalon Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sysmex

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Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS. In addition, it offers cancer lymph node metastasis testing systems to detect information to help in diagnosing lymph node metastasis; and lab assay services. Further, the company is involved in the development and sale of software for diagnostic information systems; provision of facility management, office, welfare, and genetic analysis services; development, operation, and maintenance of IT solutions, platforms, and applications related to digital medicine; marketing, development, design, manufacture, sale, and after-sales service related to medical robots; and distribution and after sales support of medical devices and reagents for biotechnology, medical technology, and molecular cell analysis. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, and sells regenerative medicine products; develops, manufactures, and sells biodevices; develops, maintains, and sells computer software; and offers blood DNA testing service. The company serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. It also exports its products to approximately 190 countries. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

About Covalon Technologies

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Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company’s platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity. It also offers medical coating platform, a process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. In addition, the company provides wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative; and infection management products. It offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company’s direct sales force. The company serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians’ offices. Covalon Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

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