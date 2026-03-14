Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.5833.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Owens Corning to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

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Owens Corning Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $106.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.88 and its 200 day moving average is $124.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $97.53 and a 52-week high of $159.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.26). Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 3.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 76,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company’s core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

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