Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4,187.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,600.00 to C$4,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$3,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,688.00 to C$4,610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,000.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,200.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

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Constellation Software Stock Performance

Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,524.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2,684.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$3,361.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.33. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$2,196.00 and a 1 year high of C$5,300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$7.12 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of C$4.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 55.4616354 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

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Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

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