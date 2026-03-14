Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $441.9091.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSL
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Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of KNSL opened at $362.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.23. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $341.06 and a twelve month high of $512.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.51. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $483.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.61%.
Kinsale Capital Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About Kinsale Capital Group
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.
The company’s product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.
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