Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Stock Holdings Boosted by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises about 2.0% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $27,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,893,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 461.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,777,000 after purchasing an additional 593,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,398 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,314,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 712,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,511,000 after purchasing an additional 282,278 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $31,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,799 shares in the company, valued at $518,563.50. The trade was a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $750,035.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,876,251.35. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 6,079 shares of company stock worth $838,698 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $126.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.75 and a 12-month high of $169.42. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 161.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.58.

View Our Latest Report on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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