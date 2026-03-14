Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 109,868 Nektar Therapeutics $NKTR

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Nektar Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 93.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,741.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Nektar Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nektar Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: EPS loss of ($1.78) topped consensus and revenue of $21.8M substantially exceeded estimates; management highlighted promising clinical data and near-term plans for rezpeg Phase III studies in atopic dermatitis (timing noted for Q2 2026). Nektar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Q4 results beat expectations: EPS loss of ($1.78) topped consensus and revenue of $21.8M substantially exceeded estimates; management highlighted promising clinical data and near-term plans for rezpeg Phase III studies in atopic dermatitis (timing noted for Q2 2026). Positive Sentiment: Earnings call and analyst coverage reinforced the upside: call transcripts and press coverage flagged promising Phase 2b/clinical takeaways that appear to be driving bullish investor sentiment and volume today. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call and analyst coverage reinforced the upside: call transcripts and press coverage flagged promising Phase 2b/clinical takeaways that appear to be driving bullish investor sentiment and volume today. Neutral Sentiment: Balance-sheet snapshot: cash and marketable securities were $245.8M at year-end (down from $269.1M a year earlier) — provides runway but still limited given development-stage spending; watch cash burn guidance and upcoming Phase III cost needs. Financial Results / Cash Position

Balance-sheet snapshot: cash and marketable securities were $245.8M at year-end (down from $269.1M a year earlier) — provides runway but still limited given development-stage spending; watch cash burn guidance and upcoming Phase III cost needs. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or announced securities-fraud investigations and class action notices covering the Feb 26–Dec 15, 2025 period; several firms are soliciting lead-plaintiff motions with a May 5, 2026 deadline — litigation could lead to legal costs, management distraction and settlement risk. Rosen Law Firm Notice Pomerantz Filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $118.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nektar Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $30,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,697. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,867 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $137,935.89. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,697.18. The trade was a 15.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,470 shares of company stock worth $181,955. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1%

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.91. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 638.32% and a negative net margin of 297.07%.The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body’s immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar’s product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

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