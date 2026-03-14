Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in RH $RH

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of RH worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 646,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,119,000 after buying an additional 359,101 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,632,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 733,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,713,000 after acquiring an additional 259,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RH by 388.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,893,000 after acquiring an additional 210,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $30,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

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RH Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of RH opened at $128.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $264.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.18 and its 200-day moving average is $189.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $883.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.65 million. RH had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,640. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,154 shares of company stock worth $1,100,148. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RH from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on RH from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.81.

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RH News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target on RH from $250 to $225 but kept an “overweight” rating, which still implies large upside from current levels. This preserves institutional support and a bullish outlook among some analysts. Wells Fargo lowers RH price target

Wells Fargo lowered its price target on RH from $250 to $225 but kept an “overweight” rating, which still implies large upside from current levels. This preserves institutional support and a bullish outlook among some analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst research/stock?forecast pages are being updated (see RH stock forecasts), which can drive intraday trading as investors compare updated models and PT revisions. RH (RH) Stock Forecasts

Analyst research/stock?forecast pages are being updated (see RH stock forecasts), which can drive intraday trading as investors compare updated models and PT revisions. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (reported Dec. 11) showed an EPS miss: $1.71 vs. consensus $2.13, with slim net margins (~3.2%) and a large year?over?year EPS decline from the prior year. The earnings disappointment is a key near?term driver of bearish sentiment.

Recent quarterly results (reported Dec. 11) showed an EPS miss: $1.71 vs. consensus $2.13, with slim net margins (~3.2%) and a large year?over?year EPS decline from the prior year. The earnings disappointment is a key near?term driver of bearish sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Weak returns and leverage: RH reported a negative return on equity (~?161.7%) and an extremely high debt?to?equity ratio (~944), highlighting balance?sheet and profitability risks that pressure valuation and investor confidence.

Weak returns and leverage: RH reported a negative return on equity (~?161.7%) and an extremely high debt?to?equity ratio (~944), highlighting balance?sheet and profitability risks that pressure valuation and investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Technical/price context is unfavorable: the stock is trading well below its 50?day (~$196) and 200?day (~$190) moving averages and sits nearer its 12?month low, signalling continued downward momentum that can amplify selling.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Further Reading

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