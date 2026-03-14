Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Position Lessened by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 124.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $79.18.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

View Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $11,288,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,750. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.