Sage Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $16,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 375.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

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