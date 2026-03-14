Sage Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $16,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 375.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCHP

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

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