Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.5% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $37,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $593.72 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $608.43.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

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About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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