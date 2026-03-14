Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 819.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 44,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,540,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,211,000 after acquiring an additional 186,332 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Brazilian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

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