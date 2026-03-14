Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,250.50 and last traded at GBX 1,248, with a volume of 1196793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,240.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SN has been the subject of several research reports. Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Smith & Nephew to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,350 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,381.33.

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Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,272.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,298.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Further Reading

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