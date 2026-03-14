CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,029 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the February 12th total of 1,826 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

CoinShares International Stock Performance

Shares of CNSRF opened at C$9.10 on Friday. CoinShares International has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.04.

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CoinShares International Company Profile

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CoinShares International PLC is a Jersey-based digital asset management firm that specializes in the development and distribution of exchange-traded products (ETPs) and investment solutions for cryptocurrencies. The company designs and issues physically backed ETPs that track the price of major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, making these products accessible on regulated exchanges across Europe and beyond.

The firm’s ETP lineup includes single-asset products as well as diversified baskets that offer exposure to multiple digital currencies, appealing to both institutional and retail investors seeking regulated vehicles for digital-asset allocation.

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