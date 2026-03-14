Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $38.02 Million Stock Holdings in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. $LTM

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report) by 1,020.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,193 shares during the quarter. LATAM Airlines Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of LATAM Airlines Group worth $38,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 392.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 2,004.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

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LATAM Airlines Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LTM opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LATAM Airlines Group ( NYSE:LTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 136.61%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTM. Wall Street Zen raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.10 price target on LATAM Airlines Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

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LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chilean-based airline holding company formed in 2012 through the merger of LAN Airlines of Chile and TAM Linhas Aéreas of Brazil. The Group offers passenger and cargo air transportation services across South America and beyond, operating under a multi?brand strategy that encompasses several nationally recognized carriers. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, LATAM is structured to serve diverse market segments with full-service, premium and low?cost offerings.

The core business activities of LATAM Airlines Group include scheduled domestic and international passenger flights, air cargo services and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities through its technical divisions.

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