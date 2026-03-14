Insider Buying: Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Director Purchases $698,400.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey York bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $698,400. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 5.3%

GO opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50.

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Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Grocery Outlet had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Key Grocery Outlet News

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,763,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,722 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after buying an additional 987,367 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Grocery Outlet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company directors bought sizable blocks of stock in the last few days, which can be read as a signal of insider confidence: Director Erik Ragatz purchased 125,000 shares at an average $6.00. Insider Buying: Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Director Purchases 125,000 Shares of Stock

Company directors bought sizable blocks of stock in the last few days, which can be read as a signal of insider confidence: Director Erik Ragatz purchased 125,000 shares at an average $6.00. Positive Sentiment: Additional insider buys this week: Director Carey Jaros bought 40,000 shares at about $6.26 and director Jeffrey York bought 120,000 shares at about $5.82 — more insider accumulation that likely supported the intraday rally. Director Purchases / Insider Filings

Additional insider buys this week: Director Carey Jaros bought 40,000 shares at about $6.26 and director Jeffrey York bought 120,000 shares at about $5.82 — more insider accumulation that likely supported the intraday rally. Neutral Sentiment: Large institutional holders remain dominant (T. Rowe Price, Vanguard among the largest owners), which can stabilize trading but also concentrate downside if institutions sell. See the MarketBeat company page for institutional holdings and analyst consensus. Grocery Outlet (GO) — MarketBeat

Large institutional holders remain dominant (T. Rowe Price, Vanguard among the largest owners), which can stabilize trading but also concentrate downside if institutions sell. See the MarketBeat company page for institutional holdings and analyst consensus. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Holzer & Holzer, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz) have launched securities?fraud investigations tied to the company’s March 4 quarter results; such probes increase legal uncertainty and headline risk. Holzer & Holzer Investigation Notice

Multiple law firms (Holzer & Holzer, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz) have launched securities?fraud investigations tied to the company’s March 4 quarter results; such probes increase legal uncertainty and headline risk. Negative Sentiment: The company reported a large operating loss for the fiscal year that included significant non?cash charges (long?lived asset impairments, restructuring charges and goodwill impairment). Those items materially depressed earnings and sparked the investigations and the prior selloff. Details on Impairments (Holzer & Holzer)

The company reported a large operating loss for the fiscal year that included significant non?cash charges (long?lived asset impairments, restructuring charges and goodwill impairment). Those items materially depressed earnings and sparked the investigations and the prior selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed ratings and price targets in recent weeks (several “hold/market perform” or “sell” views and lower targets), reinforcing downside pressure until clarity on results and legal exposure improves. Analyst notes and consensus (MarketBeat)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson set a $8.00 price objective on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $10.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.68.

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About Grocery Outlet

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Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

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