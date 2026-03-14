Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $582,610.00 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $582,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,238,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,272,988.91. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, K Charles Janac sold 9,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $131,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, K Charles Janac sold 2,756 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $41,422.68.

On Monday, February 9th, K Charles Janac sold 47,244 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $718,581.24.

On Thursday, January 15th, K Charles Janac sold 17,884 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $319,050.56.

On Tuesday, January 13th, K Charles Janac sold 2,116 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $37,643.64.

On Thursday, January 8th, K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $829,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, K Charles Janac sold 11,145 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $188,350.50.

On Friday, January 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 7,823 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $120,865.35.

Arteris Trading Down 0.3%

AIP stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $665.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arteris during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on Arteris in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arteris

About Arteris

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Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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