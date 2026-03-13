Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Announces Earnings Results

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 132.80%.The firm had revenue of C$44.86 million during the quarter.

TSE:BLDP opened at C$3.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.72. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of C$1.44 and a 52-week high of C$5.75. The firm has a market cap of C$992.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Ballard Power Systems’ (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power.

