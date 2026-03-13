easyjet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of easyjet PLC (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $4.99. easyjet shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded easyjet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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easyjet Stock Performance

easyjet Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

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easyJet plc is a UK-based low-cost airline known for operating scheduled point-to-point flights across Europe, Turkey, North Africa and select destinations in the Middle East. Trading under the symbol EJTTF on the OTC Markets, the company offers no-frills air travel with a focus on affordable fares and ancillary revenues from services such as seat selection, in-flight catering and checked baggage.

Founded in 1995 by Stelios Haji-Ioannou and commencing operations in 1996, easyJet pioneered the low-cost carrier model in Europe, targeting both leisure and business travelers with a streamlined cost structure and high aircraft utilization.

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