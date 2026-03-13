easyjet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of easyjet PLC (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $4.99. easyjet shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded easyjet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Read Our Latest Report on EJTTF
easyjet Stock Performance
easyjet Company Profile
easyJet plc is a UK-based low-cost airline known for operating scheduled point-to-point flights across Europe, Turkey, North Africa and select destinations in the Middle East. Trading under the symbol EJTTF on the OTC Markets, the company offers no-frills air travel with a focus on affordable fares and ancillary revenues from services such as seat selection, in-flight catering and checked baggage.
Founded in 1995 by Stelios Haji-Ioannou and commencing operations in 1996, easyJet pioneered the low-cost carrier model in Europe, targeting both leisure and business travelers with a streamlined cost structure and high aircraft utilization.
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