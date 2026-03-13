SentinelOne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 19,630 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,353 call options.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 51,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $780,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,321,592.96. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 11,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $165,583.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 539,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,493.04. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 203,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,591 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key SentinelOne News

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on EPS, revenue growth and firm milestones: SentinelOne reported $0.07 EPS (vs. $0.06 consensus), revenue up ~20% and said it surpassed $1 billion in revenue and achieved full?year operating profitability — core fundamentals that support positive sentiment. Business Wire Release

Q4 results beat on EPS, revenue growth and firm milestones: SentinelOne reported $0.07 EPS (vs. $0.06 consensus), revenue up ~20% and said it surpassed $1 billion in revenue and achieved full?year operating profitability — core fundamentals that support positive sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Management issued FY27 and Q1 FY27 EPS guidance above Street estimates (EPS guidance notably positive versus expectations), reducing some near?term earnings uncertainty and supporting the rally. Company Slide Deck

Management issued FY27 and Q1 FY27 EPS guidance above Street estimates (EPS guidance notably positive versus expectations), reducing some near?term earnings uncertainty and supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst bullishness persists: Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy with a $24 PT and Wedbush kept an Outperform with $20 — both imply large upside and likely supported buying interest. TickerReport / Guggenheim

Strong analyst bullishness persists: Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy with a $24 PT and Wedbush kept an Outperform with $20 — both imply large upside and likely supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: Large call buying (?19,630 calls) indicates speculative/bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside. Benzinga Options Note

Unusual options activity: Large call buying (?19,630 calls) indicates speculative/bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed price targets but kept constructive ratings: Needham cut its PT to $18 but retained a Buy, signaling continued confidence despite moderating upside. StreetInsider

Some analysts trimmed price targets but kept constructive ratings: Needham cut its PT to $18 but retained a Buy, signaling continued confidence despite moderating upside. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo nudged its PT up to $14 but kept an Equal Weight rating — a modest move that signals limited near?term upside from that shop. Benzinga

Wells Fargo nudged its PT up to $14 but kept an Equal Weight rating — a modest move that signals limited near?term upside from that shop. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its PT to $17 and remains Equal Weight, another signal of mixed analyst conviction. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley trimmed its PT to $17 and remains Equal Weight, another signal of mixed analyst conviction. Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary (publicly critical of large rivals) keeps the company in the headlines but is unlikely to move fundamentals immediately; it can, however, influence perception of competitive positioning. 247WallSt

CEO commentary (publicly critical of large rivals) keeps the company in the headlines but is unlikely to move fundamentals immediately; it can, however, influence perception of competitive positioning. Negative Sentiment: Cautious near?term profit forecast & competitive pressure: Reuters and others flagged that SentinelOne’s quarterly profit forecast came in below some Street estimates and management cited stiff competition and a finance leadership transition — factors that triggered initial selling pressure. Reuters

Cautious near?term profit forecast & competitive pressure: Reuters and others flagged that SentinelOne’s quarterly profit forecast came in below some Street estimates and management cited stiff competition and a finance leadership transition — factors that triggered initial selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction volatility: Several outlets note the stock fell after the report before rebounding, reflecting investor skepticism about sustainability of margin gains and competitive risks. 247WallSt Volatility Note

SentinelOne Trading Up 2.5%

Here are the key news stories impacting SentinelOne this week:

NYSE:S traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,242,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,298. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.The business had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on S shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.02.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.