Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 6,500 put options on the company. This is an increase of 574% compared to the typical volume of 965 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ESI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal sold 143,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $5,099,393.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 147,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,992.64. This represents a 49.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.40 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company’s solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

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