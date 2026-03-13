BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Down 33.8% in February

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,573 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 12th total of 18,985 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 218,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $154,204.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 1.5%

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BMEZ stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,493. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE: BMEZ) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Delaware statutory trust. Launched in March 2020, BMEZ seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies in the health sciences sector. The trust is structured with a fixed termination date in October 2030, at which time shareholders will vote on its liquidation, extension or conversion.

The fund’s investment portfolio is diversified across subsectors within health sciences, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and healthcare services.

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