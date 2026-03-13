PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

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About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

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PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is Indonesia’s first cement producer, founded in 1957 as NV Semen Gresik and later converted into a state-owned perseroan terbatas under the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises. The company operates as an integrated building materials group, manufacturing a diverse range of cement products, including ordinary Portland cement, composite cement and specialty cement grades designed for various construction applications.

Headquartered in Gresik, East Java, PT Semen Indonesia maintains production facilities across multiple regions in Indonesia.

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