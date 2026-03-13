SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Short Interest Down 34.7% in February

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,389 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the February 12th total of 6,724 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,383 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,383 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:EFAX traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $49.64. 28,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,523. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.85.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

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