Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Time to Sell?

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.2050.

Ion Beam Applications Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06.

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About Ion Beam Applications

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Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS: IOBCF) is a Belgium-based medical technology company specializing in the development and deployment of particle therapy solutions for cancer treatment. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, the company is best known for its Proteus® line of proton therapy systems, which are designed to deliver precise, high-energy particle beams that target tumors while sparing healthy tissue. IBA oversees the full project lifecycle, from system design and manufacturing to installation, commissioning, and ongoing service support.

In addition to its flagship proton therapy business, IBA operates a diversified portfolio of technologies for medical and industrial applications.

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