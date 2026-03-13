Critical Review: BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) versus Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) and BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.58, meaning that its share price is 358% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioNexus Gene Lab has a beta of 5.17, meaning that its share price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and BioNexus Gene Lab”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $3.05 million 2.10 -$10.57 million ($14.82) -0.27 BioNexus Gene Lab $9.51 million 0.57 -$1.60 million ($0.76) -3.03

BioNexus Gene Lab has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions. BioNexus Gene Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Bio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and BioNexus Gene Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -315.33% -200.68% -97.31% BioNexus Gene Lab -24.26% -30.18% -24.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intelligent Bio Solutions and BioNexus Gene Lab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 BioNexus Gene Lab 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

BioNexus Gene Lab beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

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Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

(Get Free Report)

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers. Its products are used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, and paneling for hospital, laboratory, industrial clean rooms, and covers for various instruments used in manufacturing. The company also involves in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers to detect potential risk of diseases. It markets its products through its website, warehouse, marketing personnel, and suppliers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

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