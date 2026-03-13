WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.55. 30,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 39,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Stock Down 1.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Get WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYIN. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements. HYIN was launched on May 6, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.