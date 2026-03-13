Battalion Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:BATL) Trading Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BATL – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 7,828,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 21,871,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Battalion Oil Stock Down 16.7%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battalion Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Battalion Oil by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Battalion Oil by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Battalion Oil by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020.

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