ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.30 and last traded at $53.42. Approximately 2,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $56.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 697.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000.

About ProShares Pet Care ETF

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

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