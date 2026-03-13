Reviewing WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) & Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) and WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Docebo and WEBTOON Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docebo 15.46% 67.62% 18.64% WEBTOON Entertainment -24.94% 1.44% 1.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Docebo and WEBTOON Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docebo 1 3 10 2 2.81 WEBTOON Entertainment 1 6 3 0 2.20

Risk & Volatility

Docebo presently has a consensus price target of $30.92, indicating a potential upside of 62.63%. WEBTOON Entertainment has a consensus price target of $15.07, indicating a potential upside of 63.64%. Given WEBTOON Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WEBTOON Entertainment is more favorable than Docebo.

Docebo has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEBTOON Entertainment has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Docebo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of WEBTOON Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Docebo and WEBTOON Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Docebo $242.69 million 2.25 $37.51 million $1.27 14.97 WEBTOON Entertainment $1.38 billion 0.89 -$345.93 million ($2.65) -3.48

Docebo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WEBTOON Entertainment. WEBTOON Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Docebo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Docebo beats WEBTOON Entertainment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Docebo

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Docebo Inc. operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. It also offers Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; Docebo Embed that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software; Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise which breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning; and Docebo for Microsoft Teams, that brings learning directly into Microsoft Teams. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

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WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. is a subsidiary of NAVER Corporation.

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