Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Beach Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.3715 and last traded at $15.3715, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Beach Energy Trading Down 5.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

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Beach Energy Company Profile

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Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) is an Australia-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It focuses on the upstream segment of the hydrocarbons industry, encompassing geological appraisal, field development and production of both conventional and unconventional oil and gas resources. The company markets natural gas to domestic east coast customers and supplies crude oil to local and international refineries.

Beach Energy’s operations span several key sedimentary basins across Australia, including the Cooper Basin in South Australia, the Otway and Bass Basins in Victoria, and onshore assets in the Perth Basin of Western Australia.

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