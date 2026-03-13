Grin Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Grin has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and $15.93 thousand worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,809.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.89 or 0.00646009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.68 or 0.00495317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00077307 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.00298409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00011968 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 225,203,280 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption. Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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