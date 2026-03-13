Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Posts Earnings Results

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, reports. Identiv had a negative net margin of 76.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Identiv’s conference call:

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Signed a multi-year exclusive supply agreement with IFCO to manufacture BLE smart labels, with full-scale mass production targeted later this year and capacity ramping toward 100 million units per year, creating a large recurring revenue opportunity.

to manufacture BLE smart labels, with full-scale mass production targeted later this year and capacity ramping toward units per year, creating a large recurring revenue opportunity. Completed the two-year production transition from Singapore to Thailand, which materially lowered costs and improved efficiency and helped drive fourth-quarter non-GAAP gross margin to 25.6% , supporting structural margin expansion.

, supporting structural margin expansion. Fourth-quarter revenue of $6.2M beat guidance and GAAP/non-GAAP losses narrowed (Q4 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $2.5M), but full-year revenue declined to $21.5M after the deliberate exit of lower?margin legacy business.

Balance sheet remains strong with $128.9 million in cash and restricted cash, but management expects $14–16M of cash usage in 2026 (including capex and chip purchases) and warned of near-term margin variability while ramping IFCO and other new programs.

Identiv Trading Up 8.5%

INVE stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 329,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.37. Identiv has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $4.07.

Institutional Trading of Identiv

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Identiv by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Identiv in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Identiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Identiv

About Identiv

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Identiv, Inc (NASDAQ: INVE) is a global provider of physical security and secure identification solutions, delivering hardware and software platforms that protect people, property and assets. Founded in 1969 through the establishment of Hirsch Electronics and later rebranded as Identiv in 2008, the company has evolved to address the convergence of physical and digital security in an increasingly connected world.

The company’s product portfolio spans RFID and NFC reader modules, smart card and credential technologies, access control hardware, secure IoT connectivity, and contactless identification solutions.

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