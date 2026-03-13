Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock Price

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTAN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceTitan from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

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ServiceTitan Stock Down 8.1%

TTAN stock traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of -0.72. ServiceTitan has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.47 million. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 23.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceTitan

In other news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $1,648,960.56. Following the sale, the president owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100.62. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $176,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 89,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,826.30. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 85,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,383 over the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceTitan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

ServiceTitan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Wall Street on revenue and adjusted EPS and management provided quarterly and fiscal?year revenue guidance that was in line with or slightly above consensus — this supports the growth thesis and helped initial investor optimism. Press Release

Q4 results beat Wall Street on revenue and adjusted EPS and management provided quarterly and fiscal?year revenue guidance that was in line with or slightly above consensus — this supports the growth thesis and helped initial investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Operational metrics showed topline growth (+21% YoY) and improving gross profit and operating cash flow, which some investors view as evidence of improving unit economics despite GAAP losses. Zacks

Operational metrics showed topline growth (+21% YoY) and improving gross profit and operating cash flow, which some investors view as evidence of improving unit economics despite GAAP losses. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target (from $130 to $135) and kept a buy rating, and several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight stances — these endorsements provide counterweight to cuts and signal continued analyst conviction in long?term upside. Benzinga

TD Cowen raised its price target (from $130 to $135) and kept a buy rating, and several firms reaffirmed buy/overweight stances — these endorsements provide counterweight to cuts and signal continued analyst conviction in long?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Company appointed a new Chief Technology & Product Officer to lead AI?first product work — positive for roadmap but a longer?term catalyst rather than an immediate stock mover. GlobeNewswire

Company appointed a new Chief Technology & Product Officer to lead AI?first product work — positive for roadmap but a longer?term catalyst rather than an immediate stock mover. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity is busy but mixed: several firms reiterated buy/overweight ratings even as many trimmed targets — that reduces outright sell pressure but increases uncertainty about near?term valuation. Benzinga

Analyst activity is busy but mixed: several firms reiterated buy/overweight ratings even as many trimmed targets — that reduces outright sell pressure but increases uncertainty about near?term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Multiple prominent analysts cut price targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BMO, Needham, BTIG, KeyCorp, Stifel), which likely pressured the stock by lowering short?term upside expectations even where ratings stayed positive. Benzinga

Multiple prominent analysts cut price targets (e.g., Morgan Stanley, BMO, Needham, BTIG, KeyCorp, Stifel), which likely pressured the stock by lowering short?term upside expectations even where ratings stayed positive. Negative Sentiment: Quiver and other sources highlighted continued GAAP losses and heavy insider selling (multiple execs and early investors have been net sellers), which raises governance/lockup concerns and likely amplified the selloff. Quiver Quantitative

Quiver and other sources highlighted continued GAAP losses and heavy insider selling (multiple execs and early investors have been net sellers), which raises governance/lockup concerns and likely amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction suggests investors focused on mixed message between adjusted (positive) and GAAP (loss) figures and on lowered analyst targets, producing downward pressure on the share price today. Earnings Release

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

Further Reading

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