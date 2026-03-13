Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LGN. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Logan Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logan Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$1.21.

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Logan Energy Stock Down 1.1%

Logan Energy Company Profile

LGN traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,606. Logan Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$559.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 5.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.81.

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Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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