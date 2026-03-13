ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,895 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 41,721 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $209,000. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.7% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 10,172 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 52.6% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 813,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $76,961,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.2% during the third quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 13,395 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.9%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total value of $4,751,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 411,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,847,754.69. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 549,208 shares of company stock valued at $52,070,430 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target on COP to $154 and moved to an “overweight” rating, a high-profile upgrade that likely attracted buyers and helped support the stock. Read More.

Piper Sandler raised its price target on COP to $154 and moved to an “overweight” rating, a high-profile upgrade that likely attracted buyers and helped support the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs added ConocoPhillips to its U.S. Conviction List and other analysts have recently lifted targets — institutional endorsements and multiple upgrades underpin demand and justify higher valuations. Read More.

Goldman Sachs added ConocoPhillips to its U.S. Conviction List and other analysts have recently lifted targets — institutional endorsements and multiple upgrades underpin demand and justify higher valuations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds: EIA projections for higher 2026 oil prices and recent WTI strength support E&P cash flow outlooks (beneficial for COP’s revenue and free-cash-flow trajectory). Rising oil expectations are a positive backdrop. Read More.

Sector tailwinds: EIA projections for higher 2026 oil prices and recent WTI strength support E&P cash flow outlooks (beneficial for COP’s revenue and free-cash-flow trajectory). Rising oil expectations are a positive backdrop. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and press coverage (Zacks, MarketBeat) highlights shifting company strategy from growth to “cash harvesting” after the Marathon Oil integration — this can mean more buybacks/dividends but raises questions about long-term growth. Watch management commentary and capex guidance. Read More.

Analyst and press coverage (Zacks, MarketBeat) highlights shifting company strategy from growth to “cash harvesting” after the Marathon Oil integration — this can mean more buybacks/dividends but raises questions about long-term growth. Watch management commentary and capex guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio moves: the company is pursuing divestitures (e.g., ~$2B Permian asset sale) as it reshapes assets post-acquisition — could improve capital allocation but execution/timing matters. Read More.

Portfolio moves: the company is pursuing divestitures (e.g., ~$2B Permian asset sale) as it reshapes assets post-acquisition — could improve capital allocation but execution/timing matters. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: recent disclosed sales include a director sale (~$4.75M) and SVP sales (~$1.0M). Large insider exits can increase near-term selling pressure and raise governance questions for some investors. Read More. Read More.

Insider selling: recent disclosed sales include a director sale (~$4.75M) and SVP sales (~$1.0M). Large insider exits can increase near-term selling pressure and raise governance questions for some investors. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk: Louisiana is reportedly close to a deal with ConocoPhillips over coastal erosion — potential settlement costs or remediation obligations could be a headline risk. Read More.

Regulatory/legal risk: Louisiana is reportedly close to a deal with ConocoPhillips over coastal erosion — potential settlement costs or remediation obligations could be a headline risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Oil-price volatility: after earlier tension-driven strength, crude has pulled back on strategic-reserve-related headlines; near-term crude weakness would pressure E&P revenue and margins and could cap COP’s multiple. Read More.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

